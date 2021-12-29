Service (SCI) falls 1.13% on Strong Volume December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCI - Market Data & News Trade

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) shares fell 1.13%, or $0.8 per share, to close Tuesday at $70.26. After opening the day at $71.05, shares of Service fluctuated between $71.71 and $70.02. 1,090,924 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 855,910. Tuesday's activity brought Service’s market cap to $11,774,065,832.

Service is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Service Corp. International

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

