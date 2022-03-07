Service (SCI) Drops 2.49% on March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) lost 2.49% Monday.

As of 12:20:39 est, Service sits at $60.45 and dropped $1.54 so far today.

Service has moved 1.40% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.79% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Service Corp. International

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

