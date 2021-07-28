Service Properties Trust (SVC) falls 1.83% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Service Properties Trust Inc’s (NASDAQ: SVC) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 1.83% decrease. Service Properties opened at $11.32 before trading between $11.44 and $11.11 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Service Properties’s market cap fall to $1,855,916,360 on 867,679 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,333,062.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

