Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) falls 0.50% in Light Trading on July 30

Seritage Growth Properties - Class A (NYSE: SRG) shares fell 0.50%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $15.87. After opening the day at $15.92, shares of Seritage Growth Properties fluctuated between $16.25 and $15.70. 163,025 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 240,998. Friday's activity brought Seritage Growth Properties’s market cap to $678,616,594.

Seritage Growth Properties is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Seritage Growth Properties - Class A

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 158 wholly-owned properties and 25 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 26.5 million square feet of space across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for shareholders by realizing the value of the Company's portfolio through re-leasing, redevelopment, formation of strategic partnerships or other bespoke solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

