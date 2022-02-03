Seres (MCRB) falls 3.75% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCRB - Market Data & News Trade

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares fell 3.75%, or $0.29 per share, to close Thursday at $7.44. After opening the day at $7.66, shares of Seres fluctuated between $7.89 and $7.41. 744,965 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 922,869. Thursday's activity brought Seres’s market cap to $683,342,699.

Seres is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Seres Therapeutics Inc

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

