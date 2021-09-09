Sequential Brands (SQBG) drops 16.24% on Moderate Volume September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SQBG - Market Data & News Trade

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares dropped 16.24%, or $1.21 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.24. After opening the day at $7.23, shares of Sequential Brands fluctuated between $7.35 and $6.10. 1,168,907 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,720,739. Wednesday's activity brought Sequential Brands’s market cap to $10,335,387.

Sequential Brands is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the lifestyle and active categories, which includes the AND1 brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

