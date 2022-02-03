Sequans Communications S.A (SQNS) falls 6.94% for February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SQNS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sequans Communications S.A - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: SQNS) stock fell $0.3, accounting for a 6.94% decrease. Sequans Communications S.A opened at $4.24 before trading between $4.24 and $3.99 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Sequans Communications S.A’s market cap fall to $150,623,631 on 60,537 shares -below their 30-day average of 106,326.

About Sequans Communications S.A - ADR

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

