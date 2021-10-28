Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) falls 2.24% to Close at $3.93 on October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRTS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sensus Healthcare Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SRTS) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 2.24% decrease. Sensus Healthcare opened at $4.06 before trading between $4.06 and $3.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Sensus Healthcare’s market cap fall to $65,315,103 on 20,096 shares -below their 30-day average of 37,896.

About Sensus Healthcare Inc

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

