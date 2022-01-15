Sensient (SXT) falls 2.22% on Moderate Volume January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SXT - Market Data & News Trade

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE: SXT) shares fell 2.22%, or $2.09 per share, to close Friday at $92.00. After opening the day at $93.12, shares of Sensient fluctuated between $94.05 and $91.82. 104,548 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 140,737. Friday's activity brought Sensient’s market cap to $3,866,422,636.

Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and employs more than 3986 people.

About Sensient Technologies Corp.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

