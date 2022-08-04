Senseonics (SENS) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SENS - Market Data & News

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE:SENS) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares up 10.18% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 37.45% year-to-date while moving 31.50% gains over the last 5 days.

About Senseonics Holdings Inc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

