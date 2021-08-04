Senseonics (SENS) falls 0.96% on Moderate Volume August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SENS - Market Data & News

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 0.96%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.09. After opening the day at $3.17, shares of Senseonics fluctuated between $3.17 and $3.02. 7,102,099 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 12,487,740. Tuesday's activity brought Senseonics’s market cap to $1,322,743,086.

Senseonics is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland..

About Senseonics Holdings Inc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

