Sensata (ST) falls 0.42% in Active Trading on September 1

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) shares fell 0.42%, or $0.25 per share, to close Wednesday at $58.93. After opening the day at $59.34, shares of Sensata fluctuated between $59.49 and $58.48. 743,302 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 544,372. Wednesday's activity brought Sensata’s market cap to $9,332,990,663.

Sensata is headquartered in Swindon, Wiltshire..

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 12 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

