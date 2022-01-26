SenesTech (SNES) gains 2.33% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNES - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SenesTech Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNES) stock gained $0.02, accounting for a 2.33% increase. SenesTech opened at $0.92 before trading between $0.92 and $0.88 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw SenesTech’s market cap rise to $10,742,409 on 147,990 shares -above their 30-day average of 106,336.

SenesTech employs around 35 people with a head office in Flagstaff, Arizona.

About SenesTech Inc

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

