SenesTech (SNES) falls 2.12% in Light Trading on December 31

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 2.12%, or $0.0212 per share, to close Friday at $0.98. After opening the day at $1.01, shares of SenesTech fluctuated between $1.01 and $0.97. 138,265 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 177,436. Friday's activity brought SenesTech’s market cap to $11,948,489.

SenesTech is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona, and employs more than 35 people.

About SenesTech Inc

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

