SenesTech (SNES) falls 1.97% for October 7

Today, SenesTech Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNES) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 1.97% decrease. SenesTech opened at $1.53 before trading between $1.53 and $1.48 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw SenesTech’s market cap fall to $18,164,757 on 85,102 shares -above their 30-day average of 83,890.

SenesTech employs around 35 people with a head office in Flagstaff, Arizona.

About SenesTech Inc

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

