Seneca Foods (SENEA) gains 3.71% on Strong Volume March 2

Seneca Foods Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ: SENEA) shares gained 3.71%, or $1.84 per share, to close Wednesday at $51.48. After opening the day at $49.94, shares of Seneca Foods fluctuated between $51.55 and $49.23. 33,929 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 22,252. Wednesday's activity brought Seneca Foods’s market cap to $433,814,959.

About Seneca Foods Corp. - Class A

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby's®, Aunt Nellie's®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

