Semtech (SMTC) Falls 2.64% on April 1

Today Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) is trading 2.64% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:16:20 est, was $67.64. Semtech has moved $1.83 over the previous day’s close.

149,488 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Semtech has moved YTD 22.03%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-01.

About Semtech Corp.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

