SEMrush (SEMR) falls 2.99% on Moderate Volume July 29

SEMrush Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SEMR) shares fell 2.99%, or $0.62 per share, to close Thursday at $20.09. After opening the day at $20.82, shares of SEMrush fluctuated between $20.85 and $19.81. 63,365 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 186,708. Thursday's activity brought SEMrush’s market cap to $215,350,054.

About SEMrush Holdings Inc - Class A

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

