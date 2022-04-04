Sempra Energy (SRE) Loses 2.70% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) fell 2.70% Monday.

As of 12:17:27 est, Sempra Energy is currently sitting at $165.99 and has moved $4.59 per share in trading so far.

Sempra Energy has moved 12.94% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.70% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

