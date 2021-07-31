Sempra Energy (SRE) falls 1.34% to Close at $130.65 on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRE - Market Data & News Trade

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares fell 1.34%, or $1.78 per share, to close Friday at $130.65. After opening the day at $132.11, shares of Sempra Energy fluctuated between $133.23 and $130.17. 1,133,988 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,270,209. Friday's activity brought Sempra Energy’s market cap to $39,555,686,108.

Sempra Energy is headquartered in San Diego, California, and employs more than 20000 people.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

