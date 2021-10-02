Sempra Energy (SRE) falls 0.73% in Light Trading on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sempra Energy Inc’s (NYSE: SRE) stock fell $0.92, accounting for a 0.73% decrease. Sempra Energy opened at $127.58 before trading between $128.19 and $125.36 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sempra Energy’s market cap fall to $40,101,251,807 on 1,167,192 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,369,839.

Sempra Energy employs around 20000 people with a head office in San Diego, California.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

