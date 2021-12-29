SELLAS Life (SLS) falls 6.35% on Strong Volume December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLS - Market Data & News Trade

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS), a Camden, Delaware, company, fell to close at $5.46 Tuesday after losing $0.37 (6.35%) on volume of 244,487 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.96 to a low of $5.42 while SELLAS Life’s market cap now stands at $86,735,059.

SELLAS Life currently has roughly 60 employees.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS' second product candidate, NPS, is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential for the treatment of patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

