SelectQuote (SLQT) Climbs 6.78% on June 23

Shares of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) climbed 6.78% Thursday.

As of 12:10:42 est, SelectQuote sits at $2.91 and has moved $0.185 per share.

SelectQuote has moved 7.91% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 69.87% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-25.

About SelectQuote Inc

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,500 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

