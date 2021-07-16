Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) gains 0.97% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIGI - Market Data & News Trade

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares gained 0.97%, or $0.75 per share, to close Thursday at $78.17. After opening the day at $76.79, shares of Selective Insurance fluctuated between $78.19 and $76.52. 113,140 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 271,482. Thursday's activity brought Selective Insurance’s market cap to $4,692,095,935.

Selective Insurance is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey..

About Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer