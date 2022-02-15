Select Medical (SEM) gains 4.51% in Light Trading on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEM - Market Data & News Trade

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) gained to close at $24.11 Tuesday after gaining $1.04 (4.51%) on volume of 484,548 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.14 to a low of $23.43 while Select Medical’s market cap now stands at $3,234,235,781.

Select Medical currently has roughly 47596 employees.

About Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

