Select Energy Services (WTTR) falls 0.19% to Close at $5.16 on September 10

Select Energy Services Inc - Class A (NYSE: WTTR) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $5.16. After opening the day at $5.24, shares of Select Energy Services fluctuated between $5.30 and $5.14. 153,947 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 300,198. Friday's activity brought Select Energy Services’s market cap to $473,485,238.

Select Energy Services is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, gathering and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

