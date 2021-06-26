SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) gains 1.8740% for June 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEIC - Market Data & News Trade

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares gained 1.8740% to end trading Friday at $62.52 per share - a net change of $1.15. Shares traded between $62.65 and $61.47 throughout the day.

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Its services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $30 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

