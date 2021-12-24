Seer (SEER) falls 0.42% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEER - Market Data & News Trade

Seer Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SEER) fell to close at $23.77 Thursday after losing $0.1 (0.42%) on volume of 302,166 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.18 to a low of $22.57 while Seer’s market cap now stands at $1,355,423,304.

About Seer Inc - Class A

Seek Inc. is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. The Company's Proteograph is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. The Company's designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

