Security National (SNFCA) falls 3.67% for September 8

Today, Security National Financial Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock fell $0.33, accounting for a 3.67% decrease. Security National opened at $8.99 before trading between $9.09 and $8.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Security National’s market cap fall to $152,267,646 on 21,995 shares -below their 30-day average of 31,655.

About Security National Financial Corp. - Class A

Founded in 1965, Security National Financial Corporation operates in three business segments. The Company sells and services selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance, operates cemeteries in Utah and California and mortuaries in Utah and Arizona, and originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction and existing homes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

