SecureWorks (SCWX) Loses 4.98% on April 20

Shares of SecureWorks Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: SCWX) are down 4.98% Wednesday.

As of 12:09:04 est, SecureWorks is currently sitting at $12.18 and has moved $0.63 per share in trading so far.

SecureWorks has moved 19.00% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 20.79% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About SecureWorks Corp - Class A

Secureworks is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

