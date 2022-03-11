Secoo (SECO) Loses 4.49% on March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SECO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) are down 4.49% Friday.

As of 12:13:01 est, Secoo is currently sitting at $0.36 and has moved $0.0167 per share in trading so far.

Secoo has moved 4.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.46% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

