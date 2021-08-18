Secoo (SECO) falls 6.18% for August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SECO - Market Data & News Trade

Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell 6.18%, or $0.11 per share, to close Tuesday at $1.67. After opening the day at $1.74, shares of Secoo fluctuated between $1.77 and $1.63. 132,716 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 146,762. Tuesday's activity brought Secoo’s market cap to $96,041,206.

Secoo is headquartered in Beijing, Beijing..

About Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

