Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) gains 3.18% on Moderate Volume February 25

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares gained 3.18%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $1.30. After opening the day at $1.26, shares of Second Sight Medical Products fluctuated between $1.32 and $1.25. 269,221 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 894,224. Friday's activity brought Second Sight Medical Products’s market cap to $51,231,929.

About Second Sight Medical Products Inc

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company's headquarters are in Los Angeles, California.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

