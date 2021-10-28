SeaSpine (SPNE) falls 0.62% on Strong Volume October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPNE - Market Data & News Trade

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares fell 0.62%, or $0.09 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.55. After opening the day at $14.58, shares of SeaSpine fluctuated between $15.07 and $14.34. 205,676 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 148,818. Wednesday's activity brought SeaSpine’s market cap to $529,596,575.

SeaSpine is headquartered in Carlsbad, California..

About SeaSpine Holdings Corp

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

