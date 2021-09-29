Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) falls 1.29% on Strong Volume September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHIP - Market Data & News Trade

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP), a Athina, Attiki, company, fell to close at $1.53 Tuesday after losing $0.02 (1.29%) on volume of 17,213,282 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.60 to a low of $1.48 while Seanergy Maritime’s market cap now stands at $236,934,966.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under "SHIPZ".

