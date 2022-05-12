Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Drops 3.64% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHIP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) moved 3.64% Thursday.

As of 12:11:09 est, Seanergy Maritime is currently sitting at $1.06 and has fallen $0.04 per share in trading so far.

Seanergy Maritime has moved 2.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.26% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Seanergy Maritime visit the company profile.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under "SHIPZ".

To get more information on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations