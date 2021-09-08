Sealed Air (SEE) falls 2.40% to Close at $59.75 on September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEE - Market Data & News Trade

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), a Charlotte, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $59.75 Tuesday after losing $1.47 (2.40%) on volume of 583,079 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $61.00 to a low of $59.67 while Sealed Air’s market cap now stands at $8,956,096,294.

Sealed Air currently has roughly 16500 employees.

About Sealed Air Corp.

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

Visit Sealed Air Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Sealed Air Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Sealed Air Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores