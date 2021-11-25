Sealed Air (SEE) falls 1.49% on Moderate Volume November 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEE - Market Data & News Trade

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) shares fell 1.49%, or $0.98 per share, to close Wednesday at $64.80. After opening the day at $65.62, shares of Sealed Air fluctuated between $65.74 and $64.68. 695,050 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 881,071. Wednesday's activity brought Sealed Air’s market cap to $9,600,555,456.

Sealed Air is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs more than 16500 people.

About Sealed Air Corp.

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

