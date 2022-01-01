SEACOR Marine (SMHI) falls 1.73% in Light Trading on December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMHI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: SMHI) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 1.73% decrease. SEACOR Marine opened at $3.41 before trading between $3.57 and $3.38 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw SEACOR Marine’s market cap fall to $82,877,183 on 29,062 shares -below their 30-day average of 36,485.

SEACOR Marine employs around 11000 people with a head office in Houston, Texas.

About SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

SEACOR Marine is among the leading providers of global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine currently operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

