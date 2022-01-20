Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) falls 3.34% to Close at $37.38 on January 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBCF - Market Data & News Trade

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a Stuart, Florida, company, fell to close at $37.38 Wednesday after losing $1.29 (3.34%) on volume of 343,457 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $38.45 to a low of $37.29 while Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s market cap now stands at $2,181,090,741.

About Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $8.3 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 51 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

Visit Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles