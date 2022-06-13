Seachange (SEAC) Falls 8.66% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEAC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Seachange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) moved 8.66% Monday.

As of 12:08:31 est, Seachange sits at $0.66 and has fallen $0.0626 per share.

Seachange has moved 14.46% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 54.82% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-09-13.

About Seachange International Inc.

SeaChange International powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics, and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid.

