Seabridge Gold, (SA) gains 2.42% for February 23

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares gained 2.42%, or $0.4 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.95. After opening the day at $16.57, shares of Seabridge Gold, fluctuated between $17.09 and $16.49. 467,202 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 279,497. Wednesday's activity brought Seabridge Gold,’s market cap to $1,338,632,166.

About Seabridge Gold, Inc.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets are the KSM Project and Iskut Project located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories and Snowstorm in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

