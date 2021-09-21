Seabridge Gold, (SA) falls 1.05% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Seabridge Gold, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: SA) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 1.05% decrease. Seabridge Gold, opened at $17.15 before trading between $17.25 and $16.83 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Seabridge Gold,’s market cap fall to $1,312,799,308 on 341,394 shares -above their 30-day average of 233,784.

About Seabridge Gold, Inc.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets are the KSM Project and Iskut Project located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories and Snowstorm in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

