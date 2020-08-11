Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Settles Into New 52-Week Low on August 10 Session

Market Summary Follow Seaboard Corporation is a Seaboard Corp is a conglomerate of food production and transportation businesses. Last Price $ 2,940.03 Last Trade Aug/12 - 16:00 Change $ 58.09 Change Percent 2.02 % Open $ 2,880.05 Prev Close $ 2,881.94 High $ 2,979.98 low $ 2,838.55 52 Week High $ 4,450.00 52 Week Low $ 2,614.00 Market Cap 3,412,725,083 PE Ratio 1.01 Volume 1,001 Exchange AMX SEB - Market Data & News

Shares of Seaboard Corporation (SEB) sank into a new 52-week low yesterday, and could be a company to watch at the open. The company’s stock fell to as low as $10.00 yesterday after opening at $2,825.00. By the closing bell, the company's stock was at $13.90 a share for a loss of 99.51%.

While no company wants to see their stocks fall into a new 52-week low, opportune investors may have reason to celebrate. Bullish investors with a healthy tolerance for risk may view this as a chance to buy stocks as distressed prices before a bounce back. With that said, whenever a stock falls into new negative territory, there usually is a compelling reason for it. Investors bearish on the stock might see the stock reaching its lowest price in a year as a sign of growing downward momentum and take it as a good reason to sell their shares. Bulls, though, could likely see a new 52-week low as the stock hitting its low point and anticipate a recovery in the share price.

Seaboard Corporation saw 10.83 million shares of its stock trade hands, that's out of 1.16 million shares outstand. The stock has an average daily volume of n/a shares. After hitting a new 52-week low, Seaboard Corporation enters the new trading day with a market cap of 16.13 million, a 50-day SMA of $n/a and a 200-day SMA of $n/a

Seaboard Corp is a conglomerate of food production and transportation businesses. The group operates six business segments: pork, commodity trading and milling, marine, sugar and alcohol, power, and turkey. The group offers hog production and pork processing, biodiesel production, agriculture commodity trading, agriculture commodity processing and logistics, grain and feed milling, cargo shipping, sugarcane production, alcohol production, sugar refining, power production, turkey production and processing, and production of jalapeno peppers. The largest end markets by revenue are the Caribbean and Central and South America.

Seaboard Corporation has 13,100 employees, is led by CEO Robert L. Steer, and makes its home in Merriam, KS.

Seaboard Corporation is also a component of the Russell 2000 Index, which is generally viewed as the most reliable indicator of the health of the broader small-cap market. Using a rules-based methodology, it creates a simple, unbiased view of how America's stable of smaller publicly traded companies are performing in the stock markets. The index consists of the 2,000 smallest companies of the 3,000 largest publicly-traded companies in the country as judged by market cap. It's constructed by Russell Investments, which also builds and maintains the Russell 3000 (an index consisting of all 3,000 biggest companies by market cap) and the large-cap Russell 1000 (which has the 1,000 largest companies from the Russell 3000).

