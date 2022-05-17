Scynexis (SCYX) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCYX - Market Data & News Trade

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) is active in pre-market trading today, May 17, with shares falling 7.18% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 65.74% year-to-date while moving 6.09% gains over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:15 est.

About Scynexis Inc

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

