Scynexis (SCYX) falls 4.93% for February 23

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX), a Jersey City, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $4.05 Wednesday after losing $0.21 (4.93%) on volume of 152,341 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.32 to a low of $4.03 while Scynexis’s market cap now stands at $96,997,990.

About Scynexis Inc

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

