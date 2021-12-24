Scynexis (SCYX) falls 0.30% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCYX - Market Data & News Trade

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares fell 0.30%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $6.75. After opening the day at $6.85, shares of Scynexis fluctuated between $6.90 and $6.51. 305,914 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 387,832. Thursday's activity brought Scynexis’s market cap to $161,663,317.

Scynexis is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey..

About Scynexis Inc

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

