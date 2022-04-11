Scynexis (SCYX) Drops 5.01% on April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCYX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is trading 5.01% down.

The latest price, as of 12:08:10 est, was $3.41. Scynexis has fallen $0.18 so far today.

186,458 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Scynexis has a YTD change of 41.15%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Scynexis Inc

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

