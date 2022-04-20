SCWorx (WORX) Falls 4.96% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WORX - Market Data & News Trade

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) has dropped $0.0496 (4.96%) and is currently sitting at $0.95, as of 12:18:01 est on April 20.

48,744 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 8.59% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 23.41% over the last 30 days.

SCWorx is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About SCWorx Corp

SCWorx Corporation has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company's data platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider's data governance and analytics requirements.

