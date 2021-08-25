SCWorx (WORX) falls 3.30% for August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WORX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SCWorx Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: WORX) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 3.30% decrease. SCWorx opened at $2.73 before trading between $2.83 and $2.63 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw SCWorx’s market cap fall to $27,815,151 on 851,703 shares -below their 30-day average of 12,893,720.

About SCWorx Corp

SCWorx Corporation has created an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a suite of software-as-a-service-based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around the full integration of all solution modules with the company's data platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, data cleanse and normalization, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx creates a single source for information for the healthcare provider's data governance and analytics requirements.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

